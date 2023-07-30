Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

The mad manifesto of a solo diner

The mad manifesto of a solo diner
The Dilling controversy: I wondered, could this happen to me? (Image: Hotel Café Royal)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 30 Jul 2023
Howard Chua-EoanI’m a solo restaurant diner almost every day of the week. I was excited about eating at one of London’s best-rated spots – Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal. Friends who also usually dine alone have said wonderful things about the place. So, like many foodies, I was dismayed when I saw it targeted by headlines like “Solo diners charged double at Michelin-starred restaurant". I’m privileged enough to be able to afford my eating lifestyle – but I’m also aware that certain r...
Oppenheimer has reopened nuclear bomb debate in US
The Life

Oppenheimer has reopened nuclear bomb debate in US

What can we learn from a country’s choice of when to screen WWII darama

Bloomberg 5:00am
The Life

The harsh truth: we're using more oil than ever

In private, governments will tell oil executives to keep investing in more production.

Bloomberg 5:00am
The harsh truth: we're using more oil than ever
The Life Free

The luxe life in Fiji: Three different luxury holidays in the Fiji islands

The dreamy blue seas and beautiful beaches of Fiji are a siren call to the winter-weary.

Kelly Bertrand 5:00am
The luxe life in Fiji: Three different luxury holidays in the Fiji islands

More The Life

Oppenheimer has reopened nuclear bomb debate in US
The Life

Oppenheimer has reopened nuclear bomb debate in US

What can we learn from a country’s choice of when to screen WWII darama

Bloomberg 5:00am
The harsh truth: we're using more oil than ever
The Life

The harsh truth: we're using more oil than ever

In private, governments will tell oil executives to keep investing in more production.

Bloomberg 5:00am
The luxe life in Fiji: Three different luxury holidays in the Fiji islands
The Life Free

The luxe life in Fiji: Three different luxury holidays in the Fiji islands

The dreamy blue seas and beautiful beaches of Fiji are a siren call to the winter-weary.

Kelly Bertrand 5:00am
Beat the rush for some of NZ's finest pinot noirs
The Life Free

Beat the rush for some of NZ's finest pinot noirs

Pinot noir is NZ's leading red grape variety both in terms of volume and prestige.

Bob Campbell MW 5:00am