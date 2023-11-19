Menu
The Life

The very, very best of Gimblett Gravels' finest

The very, very best of Gimblett Gravels' finest
Our top picks in the two categories – blended reds and syrah – both came from Craggy Range. (Image: Craggy Range)
Bob Campbell MW
Bob Campbell MW
Sun, 19 Nov 2023
Gimblett Gravels is a very special wine sub-region in Hawke’s Bay. Covering around 800 hectares of gravelly, free-draining soils, it was first planted with grapevines in 1981. Before then, Gimblett Gravels was regarded as the poorest, least-productive land in the bay region, needing more than a hectare to feed a sheep and incapable of supporting a crop of any sort. It became home to drag strips, warehouses, cool stores, a rifle range and whole suburbs. That all changed when this small, arid sub-region started to produce int...
Japanese sauna culture becomes a remedy for digital burnout
The Life

Japanese sauna culture becomes a remedy for digital burnout

Finland and smash-hit comic book inspire youth to get sweaty to escape life on screens.

Bloomberg 5:00am
The Life Review

Fitbit Charge 6: well worth putting up with the setup hassles

The fitness tracker comes with a big array of bonus features and impressive battery life.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
Fitbit Charge 6: well worth putting up with the setup hassles
The Life Beer

Saved from going under: Epic brewery enjoying its new life

Liquidation spurred 70-plus investors to weigh up buying the business.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
Saved from going under: Epic brewery enjoying its new life

