These days, headphones come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny AirPods to large, clunky Beats.

Personally, I've always preferred relying on a soundbar to accompany my PC, but, as luck would have it, I've been asked to review the Yealink WH64 mono DECT & Bluetooth hybrid wireless headset with a charging stand.

I was initially dubious about using it, as it appears much daintier than your average Beats or Logitech headphones.

But what intrigued me the most about this product was its charging stand and the accessibility it offered. This came in the form of three illuminated icons on the face of the stand that allow you to seamlessly switch between telephone, computer and Microsoft Teams while donning the headset.

Intelligent algorithm

However, I'm getting ahead of myself.

To start, the WH64 is a world-first product that combines the use of both digital enhanced cordless telecommunication (DECT) and Bluetooth.

Previously, you had to use either a DECT-enabled headphone with your telephone and a separate headphone for use with Bluetooth-enabled devices, which is no longer the case.

The important thing to note about this marriage is that DECT has a range of around 100 metres while Bluetooth averages 10 metres.

This means you'll be able to walk away further from your computer or phone while using the headphones as opposed to being limited to only a few feet.

The WH64 also features an innovative noise reduction system with a 3-mic noise cancellation solution, along with an intelligent algorithm that is optimised for multiple work scenarios, ensuring your voice is crystal clear no matter where you are.

The WH64's charging stand features multiple ports for connecting via USB to your computer, an aux cable to your telephone, a micro USB port for connecting to a smartphone, and a port to connect a Busylight (a physical notification device that lets others know you're busy on a call).

One of the headphones' two earcups latches onto the stand to charge, which in turn is powered by either the USB connected to the PC or a power adapter.

Battery

The WH64 is designed for and intended to be used by professionals in either office or home setups. It features a frequency response of 20 Hz-20 kHz, making it ideal for making and receiving calls via Teams or a phone.

It's not meant for gamers or music streamers, although the latter could easily be done and enjoyed.

The headset is designed in a smart way that allows the boom mike to rotate 280 degrees, enabling you to switch the headphones around and position the mike on either the left or right side of your face.

You can also rotate the ear cushions, allowing you to lay the headphones flat on a surface without the need for awkward balancing attempts.

And the Yealink WH64 comes with 30mm ear speakers.

And lastly, the battery life and recharging times aren't bad. You're looking at about 32 hours of talk time, around 48 hours of listening time, and an average of 195 hours of standby time.

The WH64 takes about 1.5 hours to fully recharge, but with the handy charging stand, it's easy to pop the headphones onto it when not in use, ensuring they're always charged.

The only other notable feature is that it comes with a drawstring pouch for transportation, which is a nice addition.

Overall, I enjoyed using these more than I care to admit. I especially found the seamless switching between hardware modes (PC and phone) and software (Teams) extremely useful.

This is indeed one of those products you need in your office to make life all the easier.

For more information about this product, please visit PB Tech here.