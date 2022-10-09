See full details
You’re a terrible driver and your car won’t save you

Greg Murphy is warning drivers not to be complacent. (Image: NZME)
Matt Martel

Sun, 09 Oct 2022

Modern car safety systems are creating a nation of complacent, overconfident drivers who put themselves and others at risk every day.That’s according to motoring legend Greg Murphy, crash investigator Bruce Wilson and a firm called ADAS Experts.BusinessDesk spoke to four-time Bathurst winner Murphy as he readied to come out of retirement as a wild-card entry in the Bathurst 1000 this weekend. The race starts at 1.15pm today. Greg Murphy in practice on Thursday for today's Bathurst 1,000 at Mt Panorama. (Image: Getty) Murphy...

