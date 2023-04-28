- In what 1993 movie did Bill Murray wake up every morning to the song ‘I Got You, Babe’?
- Table Mountain overlooks what city?
- What supposedly promiscuous woman in the Bible gave her name to a 1938 movie starring Bette Davis and a 1979 No 1 hit song by New Zealander Jon Stevens?
- What word can precede tea, belt and waste?
- Ruapekapeka, the scene of a major battle in 1845, is in which region: the Bay of Plenty, Northland or Taranaki?
- Which Australian state has a region called the Kimberley?
- The American Robert Mondavi was a prominent figure in which industry: wine, movies or fashion?
- What is the name of the boy in Maurice Sendak’s children’s story Where the Wild Things Are?
- What cocktail consists of tequila, triple sec and lime juice?
- Which car company produced a notoriously unpopular 1950s model called the Edsel?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Groundhog Day; 2. Cape Town; 3. Jezebel; 4. Green; 5. Northland; 6. Western Australia; 7. Wine; 8. Max; 9. The margarita; 10. Ford.