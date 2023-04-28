In what 1993 movie did Bill Murray wake up every morning to the song ‘I Got You, Babe’? Table Mountain overlooks what city? What supposedly promiscuous woman in the Bible gave her name to a 1938 movie starring Bette Davis and a 1979 No 1 hit song by New Zealander Jon Stevens? What word can precede tea, belt and waste? Ruapekapeka, the scene of a major battle in 1845, is in which region: the Bay of Plenty, Northland or Taranaki? Which Australian state has a region called the Kimberley? The American Robert Mondavi was a prominent figure in which industry: wine, movies or fashion? What is the name of the boy in Maurice Sendak’s children’s story Where the Wild Things Are? What cocktail consists of tequila, triple sec and lime juice? Which car company produced a notoriously unpopular 1950s model called the Edsel?

ANSWERS: 1. Groundhog Day; 2. Cape Town; 3. Jezebel; 4. Green; 5. Northland; 6. Western Australia; 7. Wine; 8. Max; 9. The margarita; 10. Ford.