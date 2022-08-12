  1. In a British Film Institute poll in 2000, which was voted Britain’s top TV show of all time: Coronation Street, Brideshead Revisited or Fawlty Towers?
  2. Which country has the longest border with Russia: China, Kazakhstan or Ukraine?
  3. By changing one letter, what word meaning a brief period of unrestrained activity can be altered to one meaning rocky debris on a mountain or hill?
  4. What historic event happened at Glencoe, Scotland, in 1692?
  5. What was the name of the Duke brothers’ car in the TV series The Dukes of Hazzard?
  6. Spring-Heeled Jack was a bogeyman in the folklore of which country: Ireland, England or the US?
  7. In which New Zealand national park would you see the Emerald and Blue lakes?
  8. What country has an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps?
  9. The black American celebrity Josephine Baker attained fame as what: a dancer, an opera singer or an Olympic swimmer?
  10. What ill-tempered sportsman was famous for the line, “You cannot be serious”?

 














Please scroll down for the answers: 




































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Fawlty Towers; 2. Kazakhstan; 3. Spree/scree; 4. The Glencoe massacre; 5. General Lee; 6. England; 7. Tongariro; 8. Iran; 9. A dancer; 10. John McEnroe.