- In a British Film Institute poll in 2000, which was voted Britain’s top TV show of all time: Coronation Street, Brideshead Revisited or Fawlty Towers?
- Which country has the longest border with Russia: China, Kazakhstan or Ukraine?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning a brief period of unrestrained activity can be altered to one meaning rocky debris on a mountain or hill?
- What historic event happened at Glencoe, Scotland, in 1692?
- What was the name of the Duke brothers’ car in the TV series The Dukes of Hazzard?
- Spring-Heeled Jack was a bogeyman in the folklore of which country: Ireland, England or the US?
- In which New Zealand national park would you see the Emerald and Blue lakes?
- What country has an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps?
- The black American celebrity Josephine Baker attained fame as what: a dancer, an opera singer or an Olympic swimmer?
- What ill-tempered sportsman was famous for the line, “You cannot be serious”?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Fawlty Towers; 2. Kazakhstan; 3. Spree/scree; 4. The Glencoe massacre; 5. General Lee; 6. England; 7. Tongariro; 8. Iran; 9. A dancer; 10. John McEnroe.