- Danny Zuko, Sandy Olsson and Betty Rizzo were characters in what 1978 musical movie?
- The Coast to Coast multisport event finishes on what South Island beach?
- Gloria Estefan was the lead singer for what Florida-based pop band of the 1980s?
- What is the requirement for membership of Mensa International?
- In what South Island town would you see an 11-metre-wide clock set into a rocky hillside?
- Singers Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand and Joni Mitchell were born in which decade?
- Which North Island national park was disestablished in 2014?
- What pop group had a hit song that included the line: “I believe in angels, Something good in everything I see”?
- New Zealanders call them nappies. What is the American term?
- Māori heroine Huria Matenga helped save people in an 1863 shipwreck near what provincial city?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Grease; 2. New Brighton; 3. Miami Sound Machine; 4. An exceptionally high IQ; 5. Alexandra; 6. The 1940s; 7. Urewera National Park; 8. Abba; 9. Diapers; 10. Nelson.