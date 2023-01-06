Gloria Estefan was the lead singer for what Florida-based pop band of the 1980s? (Image: Getty)

Danny Zuko, Sandy Olsson and Betty Rizzo were characters in what 1978 musical movie? The Coast to Coast multisport event finishes on what South Island beach? Gloria Estefan was the lead singer for what Florida-based pop band of the 1980s? What is the requirement for membership of Mensa International? In what South Island town would you see an 11-metre-wide clock set into a rocky hillside? Singers Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand and Joni Mitchell were born in which decade? Which North Island national park was disestablished in 2014? What pop group had a hit song that included the line: “I believe in angels, Something good in everything I see”? New Zealanders call them nappies. What is the American term? Māori heroine Huria Matenga helped save people in an 1863 shipwreck near what provincial city?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Grease; 2. New Brighton; 3. Miami Sound Machine; 4. An exceptionally high IQ; 5. Alexandra; 6. The 1940s; 7. Urewera National Park; 8. Abba; 9. Diapers; 10. Nelson.