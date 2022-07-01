- New Zealander Jason Wynyard won more than 100 world titles in what sport?
- What composer reputedly uttered the last words, “I shall hear in Heaven”?
- In which decade did New Zealand get its first uniformed female police officers: the 1890s, the 1930s or the 1950s?
- The stars Acrux, Mimosa, Gacrux and Imai are collectively known as what?
- What traditional British pastry has Protected Geographical Indication status, meaning its name can be used only in the county where it originated?
- What is the first name of Tom Hanks’ eldest son, also an actor?
- What irreverent song by the Sex Pistols reached No 2 on the British pop chart in 1977 despite being banned by the BBC?
- What long-running TV drama series is centred on a convent called Nonnatus House?
- What would you do with a hassock: wear it, kneel on it or use it in the garden?
- How many general electorate seats are there in the New Zealand Parliament: 55, 60 or 65?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Wood chopping; 2. Beethoven; 3. The 1950s; 4. The Southern Cross; 5. The Cornish pasty; 6. Colin; 7. God Save the Queen; 8. Call the Midwife; 9. Kneel on it; 10. 65.