  1. New Zealander Jason Wynyard won more than 100 world titles in what sport?
  2. What composer reputedly uttered the last words, “I shall hear in Heaven”?
  3. In which decade did New Zealand get its first uniformed female police officers: the 1890s, the 1930s or the 1950s?
  4. The stars Acrux, Mimosa, Gacrux and Imai are collectively known as what?
  5. What traditional British pastry has Protected Geographical Indication status, meaning its name can be used only in the county where it originated?
  6. What is the first name of Tom Hanks’ eldest son, also an actor?
  7. What irreverent song by the Sex Pistols reached No 2 on the British pop chart in 1977 despite being banned by the BBC?
  8. What long-running TV drama series is centred on a convent called Nonnatus House?
  9. What would you do with a hassock: wear it, kneel on it or use it in the garden?
  10. How many general electorate seats are there in the New Zealand Parliament: 55, 60 or 65?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Wood chopping; 2. Beethoven; 3. The 1950s; 4. The Southern Cross; 5. The Cornish pasty; 6. Colin; 7. God Save the Queen; 8. Call the Midwife; 9. Kneel on it; 10. 65.