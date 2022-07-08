- Which classic Disney movie included the line: “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all”?
- In cuisine, what word can follow oyster, chestnut and portabello?
- Where in the body is the bone known as the scapula: the neck, the knee or the shoulder?
- In the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services, what word represents the letter T?
- What town on the Banks Peninsula acquired its name from an 1850 visit by Governor Sir George Grey?
- The equestrian sport of eventing involves three disciplines: cross-country, show jumping and which other?
- Jean Valjean is the main character in which classic story?
- What is the title of the highest-ranked bishop in the Greek and Russian Orthodox Churches?
- What famous European city is known by its residents as Firenze?
- What jungle track in Papua-New Guinea was the scene of a decisive battle between the Australian and Japanese armies?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; 2. Mushroom; 3. The shoulder; 4. Tango; 5. Governors Bay; 6. Dressage; 7. Les Misérables; 8. Patriarch; 9. Florence; 10. The Kokoda Trail.