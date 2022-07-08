  1. Which classic Disney movie included the line: “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all”?
  2. In cuisine, what word can follow oyster, chestnut and portabello?
  3. Where in the body is the bone known as the scapula: the neck, the knee or the shoulder?
  4. In the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services, what word represents the letter T?
  5. What town on the Banks Peninsula acquired its name from an 1850 visit by Governor Sir George Grey?
  6. The equestrian sport of eventing involves three disciplines: cross-country, show jumping and which other?
  7. Jean Valjean is the main character in which classic story?
  8. What is the title of the highest-ranked bishop in the Greek and Russian Orthodox Churches?
  9. What famous European city is known by its residents as Firenze?
  10. What jungle track in Papua-New Guinea was the scene of a decisive battle between the Australian and Japanese armies?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; 2. Mushroom; 3. The shoulder; 4. Tango; 5. Governors Bay; 6. Dressage; 7. Les Misérables; 8. Patriarch; 9. Florence; 10. The Kokoda Trail.