- What tourist attraction in the remote Black Hills of South Dakota attracts more than two million visitors a year?
- Who is the central character in the musical Man of La Mancha?
- What is the term for a set of wooden dolls of decreasing size placed inside each other?
- What are browntop, fescue, Yorkshire fog and cocksfoot?
- What was the occupation of Oliver Mellors, the title character in the novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover: gardener, chauffeur or gamekeeper?
- At which university did Prince William meet Kate Middleton?
- Which was the Beatles’ last No 1 hit in New Zealand: Let It Be, Hey Jude or The Long and Winding Road?
- What type of dish is mulligatawny?
- What first name is shared by an NZ writer with the surname O’Sullivan, an American actor with the surname D’Onofrio and the title character in a hit song by Don McLean?
- Which is the only NZ cricket ground with Historic Place status?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Mt Rushmore; 2. Don Quixote; 3. Russian (or Matryoshka) dolls; 4. Grasses; 5. Gamekeeper; 6. St Andrew’s; 7. Let It Be; 8. Soup; 9. Vincent; 10. The Basin Reserve.