  1. What tourist attraction in the remote Black Hills of South Dakota attracts more than two million visitors a year?
  2. Who is the central character in the musical Man of La Mancha?
  3. What is the term for a set of wooden dolls of decreasing size placed inside each other?
  4. What are browntop, fescue, Yorkshire fog and cocksfoot?
  5. What was the occupation of Oliver Mellors, the title character in the novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover: gardener, chauffeur or gamekeeper?
  6. At which university did Prince William meet Kate Middleton?
  7. Which was the Beatles’ last No 1 hit in New Zealand: Let It Be, Hey Jude or The Long and Winding Road?
  8. What type of dish is mulligatawny?
  9. What first name is shared by an NZ writer with the surname O’Sullivan, an American actor with the surname D’Onofrio and the title character in a hit song by Don McLean?
  10. Which is the only NZ cricket ground with Historic Place status?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:
































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Mt Rushmore; 2. Don Quixote; 3. Russian (or Matryoshka) dolls; 4. Grasses; 5. Gamekeeper; 6. St Andrew’s; 7. Let It Be; 8. Soup; 9. Vincent; 10. The Basin Reserve.