- Name the year of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Beatles’ first hit song and the first James Bond movie.
- What type of animal is the video game and movie character Sonic?
- What term, named after an Italian-born American fraudster of the 1920s, describes a financial scam in which early investors are paid with funds from more recent entrants?
- What do the names schipperke, dandie dinmont and vizsla refer to?
- What type of sportsman did Russell Crowe play in the 2005 film ‘Cinderella Man’?
- What word can mean either a university professor or the head of a Mafia crime family?
- The festival known as Cinco de Mayo (the Fifth of May) is mainly celebrated in what country?
- Which Catholic saint is associated with the French town of Lourdes?
- The first battles of the American Revolutionary War were fought in which state: Massachusetts, New York or Pennsylvania?
- On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Acacia, Waikawa and Mercury?
ANSWERS: 1. 1962; 2. A hedgehog; 3. Ponzi scheme; 4. Dog breeds; 5. A boxer; 6. Don; 7. The US; 8. St Bernadette; 9. Massachusetts; 10. Bay.