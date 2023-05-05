What type of sportsman did Russell Crowe play in the 2005 film ‘Cinderella Man’? (Image: Getty)

Name the year of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Beatles’ first hit song and the first James Bond movie. What type of animal is the video game and movie character Sonic? What term, named after an Italian-born American fraudster of the 1920s, describes a financial scam in which early investors are paid with funds from more recent entrants? What do the names schipperke, dandie dinmont and vizsla refer to? What type of sportsman did Russell Crowe play in the 2005 film ‘Cinderella Man’? What word can mean either a university professor or the head of a Mafia crime family? The festival known as Cinco de Mayo (the Fifth of May) is mainly celebrated in what country? Which Catholic saint is associated with the French town of Lourdes? The first battles of the American Revolutionary War were fought in which state: Massachusetts, New York or Pennsylvania? On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Acacia, Waikawa and Mercury?





ANSWERS: 1. 1962; 2. A hedgehog; 3. Ponzi scheme; 4. Dog breeds; 5. A boxer; 6. Don; 7. The US; 8. St Bernadette; 9. Massachusetts; 10. Bay.