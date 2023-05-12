- Name the decade in which Peter Jackson made his first films, the Holmes show was launched on TV and Māori became an official language in NZ.
- Lassi, a popular drink in India, is made from what?
- The British author Sir Terry Pratchett specialised in which literary genre: historical fiction, fantasy or crime?
- What state highway runs between Napier and Gisborne?
- What do the New York streets Madison Avenue, Garfield Place and Jefferson Avenue have in common?
- From what language do we get the words noodle, lager and muesli?
- What is the surname of mother-and-daughter actresses from Wellington who both have the title of Dame?
- What spirit is used to make the cocktail known as a mint julep?
- What first name is shared by a New Zealand winner of the Man Booker Prize for literature and a character in a Beatles song?
- What would you do in an ashram: meditate, eat or bathe?
ANSWERS: 1. The 1980s; 2. Yoghurt; 3. Fantasy; 4. SH2; 5. They are named after US presidents; 6. German; 7. Harcourt (Kate and Miranda); 8. Bourbon; 9. Eleanor (Catton/Rigby); 10. Meditate.