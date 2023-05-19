- What occupation did former All Black captain Richie McCaw take up after his retirement from rugby?
- Sufism is a branch of what religion?
- What former US First Lady co-founded an alcohol addiction treatment centre that was named after her?
- The Flintstone family live in what town?
- What would you do at Britain’s Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons: eat, listen to classical music or look at paintings?
- What All Black is nicknamed “the Bus”?
- Which Roman god was the god of doors and gateways and was usually depicted as having two faces, one facing the past and one the future?
- In New Zealand politics, who is Brooke van Velden?
- The movies ‘Ode to Billy Joe’, ‘In the Heat of the Night’ and ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ were set in which American state?
- Complete the title of a TV series: ‘Orange is the New …’
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Helicopter pilot; 2. Islam; 3. Betty Ford; 4. Bedrock; 5. Eat; 6. Julian Savea; 7. Janus; 8. Deputy leader of ACT; 9. Mississippi; 10. Black.