  1. What occupation did former All Black captain Richie McCaw take up after his retirement from rugby?
  2. Sufism is a branch of what religion?
  3. What former US First Lady co-founded an alcohol addiction treatment centre that was named after her?
  4. The Flintstone family live in what town?
  5. What would you do at Britain’s Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons: eat, listen to classical music or look at paintings?
  6. What All Black is nicknamed “the Bus”?
  7. Which Roman god was the god of doors and gateways and was usually depicted as having two faces, one facing the past and one the future?
  8. In New Zealand politics, who is Brooke van Velden?
  9. The movies ‘Ode to Billy Joe’, ‘In the Heat of the Night’ and ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ were set in which American state?
  10. Complete the title of a TV series: ‘Orange is the New …’


ANSWERS: 1. Helicopter pilot; 2. Islam; 3. Betty Ford; 4. Bedrock; 5. Eat; 6. Julian Savea; 7. Janus; 8. Deputy leader of ACT; 9. Mississippi; 10. Black.