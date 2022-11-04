- Name the decade in which racing driver Bruce McLaren was killed, Kentucky Fried Chicken arrived in New Zealand and John Rowles topped the charts with Cheryl Moana Marie.
- The Tukituki River flows through which province?
- What was the common theme of the movies Cinderella Man, Million Dollar Baby and The Power of One?
- Professor Plum, Miss Peach and Colonel Mustard are characters in what game?
- What famous French football club has the initials PSG?
- What word describes the parliamentary tactic of deliberately prolonging debate to delay the passage of legislation?
- Which NZ gang has a clenched fist as its symbol?
- In the nursery rhyme Sing a Song of Sixpence, how many blackbirds were baked in a pie?
- What famous 60s singing duo had the surnames Bono and Sarkisian-LaPierre?
- What communist country was ruled from 1941 till 1985 by the dictator Enver Hoxha?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The 1970s; 2. Hawke’s Bay; 3. Boxing; 4. Cluedo; 5. Paris-St Germain; 6. Filibustering; 7. Black Power; 8. Four and twenty (24); 9. Sonny and Cher; 10. Albania.