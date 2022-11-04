  1. Name the decade in which racing driver Bruce McLaren was killed, Kentucky Fried Chicken arrived in New Zealand and John Rowles topped the charts with Cheryl Moana Marie.
  2. The Tukituki River flows through which province?
  3. What was the common theme of the movies Cinderella Man, Million Dollar Baby and The Power of One?
  4. Professor Plum, Miss Peach and Colonel Mustard are characters in what game?
  5. What famous French football club has the initials PSG?
  6. What word describes the parliamentary tactic of deliberately prolonging debate to delay the passage of legislation?
  7. Which NZ gang has a clenched fist as its symbol?
  8. In the nursery rhyme Sing a Song of Sixpence, how many blackbirds were baked in a pie?
  9. What famous 60s singing duo had the surnames Bono and Sarkisian-LaPierre?
  10. What communist country was ruled from 1941 till 1985 by the dictator Enver Hoxha?


ANSWERS: 1. The 1970s; 2. Hawke’s Bay; 3. Boxing; 4. Cluedo; 5. Paris-St Germain; 6. Filibustering; 7. Black Power; 8. Four and twenty (24); 9. Sonny and Cher; 10. Albania.