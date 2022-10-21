  1. The original Oriental Express luxury train travelled between Paris and what other capital?
  2. What would you see at Tyne Cot, in Belgium?
  3. What is the term for a disease that’s transmitted from animals to humans, as in the case of covid-19?
  4. What clothing brand took its name from an Australian word for a stagnant pond?
  5. New Zealand has how many universities?
  6. What Prussian adventurer was killed at the Battle of Te Ngutu-o-te-Manu in 1868?
  7. Jon Arbuckle is the main human character in what comic strip?
  8. Auckland businessman Morris Yock created what iconic NZ brand of footwear?
  9. What was the occupation of the character played by Natalie Portman in the 2010 horror film Black Swan?
  10. What is the meaning of the word vicarious: cruel, short-lived or experienced through the imagination?


The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office


Please scroll down for the answers:  

ANSWERS: 1. Istanbul; 2. A soldiers’ cemetery; 3. Zoonotic; 4. Billabong; 5. Eight (Auckland, AUT, Waikato, Massey, Victoria, Canterbury, Lincoln and Otago); 6. Gustavus Von Tempsky; 7. Garfield; 8. The jandal; 9. Ballerina; 10. Experienced through the imagination.