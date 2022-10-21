- The original Oriental Express luxury train travelled between Paris and what other capital?
- What would you see at Tyne Cot, in Belgium?
- What is the term for a disease that’s transmitted from animals to humans, as in the case of covid-19?
- What clothing brand took its name from an Australian word for a stagnant pond?
- New Zealand has how many universities?
- What Prussian adventurer was killed at the Battle of Te Ngutu-o-te-Manu in 1868?
- Jon Arbuckle is the main human character in what comic strip?
- Auckland businessman Morris Yock created what iconic NZ brand of footwear?
- What was the occupation of the character played by Natalie Portman in the 2010 horror film Black Swan?
- What is the meaning of the word vicarious: cruel, short-lived or experienced through the imagination?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Istanbul; 2. A soldiers’ cemetery; 3. Zoonotic; 4. Billabong; 5. Eight (Auckland, AUT, Waikato, Massey, Victoria, Canterbury, Lincoln and Otago); 6. Gustavus Von Tempsky; 7. Garfield; 8. The jandal; 9. Ballerina; 10. Experienced through the imagination.