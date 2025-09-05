- What is the capital city of Cuba?
- What US state would you arrive in if you headed due north from Hawaii?
- In which book of the Bible is the birth of Moses?
- By what nickname was the 70s serial killer David Berkowitz better known?
- The words "Czar" and "Kaiser" are both derived from which famous person in history?
- Which chemical element is most abundant in the air that we breathe?
- What is the modern name for the country historically known as Abyssinia?
- What do the initials PVC stand for?
- What is the term for someone who studies plants?
- What is the name of the one-legged sailor with a parrot on his shoulder, and who is the main character in the book Treasure Island?
ANSWERS: 1. Havana; 2. Alaska; 3. Exodus; 4. Son of Sam; 5. Julius Caesar; 6. Nitrogen; 7. Ethiopia; 8. Polyvinyl chloride; 9. Botanist; 10. Long John Silver.
