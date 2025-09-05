By what nickname was the 70s serial killer David Berkowitz better known? (Image: Getty)

What is the capital city of Cuba? What US state would you arrive in if you headed due north from Hawaii? In which book of the Bible is the birth of Moses? By what nickname was the 70s serial killer David Berkowitz better known? The words "Czar" and "Kaiser" are both derived from which famous person in history? Which chemical element is most abundant in the air that we breathe? What is the modern name for the country historically known as Abyssinia? What do the initials PVC stand for? What is the term for someone who studies plants? What is the name of the one-legged sailor with a parrot on his shoulder, and who is the main character in the book Treasure Island?

































ANSWERS: 1. Havana; 2. Alaska; 3. Exodus; 4. Son of Sam; 5. Julius Caesar; 6. Nitrogen; 7. Ethiopia; 8. Polyvinyl chloride; 9. Botanist; 10. Long John Silver.

