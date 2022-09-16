- What change to New Zealanders’ social habits was introduced as a wartime measure in 1917 and remained in force for 50 years?
- Who originally crossed the Rubicon?
- The films Indecent Proposal, Oceans 11 and Fools Rush In were set in which American city?
- In which decade did banks introduce the first ATMs in NZ?
- What word meaning a mechanical failure can also refer to a phase of play in rugby?
- Which American president said “Speak softly and carry a big stick” – Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan or John F Kennedy?
- Which German city was the home of the Nazi party?
- In what series of action films did Tom Cruise play a character named Ethan Hunt?
- Is zabaglione a cocktail, a dessert dish or a type of pasta?
- Patrick Anson, the fifth Earl of Lichfield, was the official photographer for what event in 1981?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Six o’clock pub closing; 2. Julius Caesar; 3. Las Vegas; 4. The 1980s; 5. Breakdown; 6. Theodore Roosevelt; 7. Munich; 8. Mission: Impossible; 9. A dessert dish; 10. The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.