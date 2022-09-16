  1. What change to New Zealanders’ social habits was introduced as a wartime measure in 1917 and remained in force for 50 years?
  2. Who originally crossed the Rubicon?
  3. The films Indecent Proposal, Oceans 11 and Fools Rush In were set in which American city?
  4. In which decade did banks introduce the first ATMs in NZ?
  5. What word meaning a mechanical failure can also refer to a phase of play in rugby?
  6. Which American president said “Speak softly and carry a big stick” – Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan or John F Kennedy?
  7. Which German city was the home of the Nazi party?
  8. In what series of action films did Tom Cruise play a character named Ethan Hunt?
  9. Is zabaglione a cocktail, a dessert dish or a type of pasta?
  10. Patrick Anson, the fifth Earl of Lichfield, was the official photographer for what event in 1981?

 

ANSWERS: 1. Six o’clock pub closing; 2. Julius Caesar; 3. Las Vegas; 4. The 1980s; 5. Breakdown; 6. Theodore Roosevelt; 7. Munich; 8. Mission: Impossible; 9. A dessert dish; 10. The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.