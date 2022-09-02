- What is meant by the French phrase savoir-faire: worldliness, sexual allure or ease in social situations?
- Which is narrowest: Cook Strait, the English Channel or the Strait of Gibraltar?
- What word can precede fish, fox or saucer?
- What caused the deaths of 21 people in a workmen’s camp at Kopuawhara, near Mahia, in 1938: a flood, an earthquake or a fire?
- All breeds of dog are believed to have descended from wolves – true or false?
- In which electorate did the Greens win their highest share of the party vote in the 2020 elections: Coromandel, Wellington Central or Auckland Central?
- What insect uses formic acid as a means of defence?
- The Maadi Cup is a New Zealand trophy in which sport: show jumping, rifle shooting or rowing?
- The TV crime series The Wire was set in which American city?
- What 2017 film about a young getaway driver took its title from a 1970 song by Simon and Garfunkel?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Ease in social situations; 2. The Strait of Gibraltar; 3. Flying; 4. A flood; 5. True; 6. Wellington Central; 7. The ant; 8. Rowing; 9. Baltimore; 10. Baby Driver.