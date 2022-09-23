- What is the name of the resident cat at No 10 Downing Street – Barry, Larry or Harry?
- The Christchurch food company Verkerks is best known for what product?
- The early European settlement called Albertland was located in which New Zealand region?
- Terry and Julie were characters in which classic hit song?
- In which year did the National party broadcast its famous “Dancing Cossacks” election advertisement: 1969, 1975 or 1982?
- What sport once included players known as wing forwards?
- The private mercenary force known as the Wagner Group is based in which country: Russia, the United States or South Africa?
- A KiwiStamp for a standard letter costs how much: $1.20, $1.50 or $1.70?
- What dairy company is listed by the initials ATM on the New Zealand Stock Exchange?
- The high-speed train known as Eurostar runs up to 15 times a day between which cities?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Larry; 2. Salami; 3. Northland; 4. Waterloo Sunset, by the Kinks; 5. 1975; 6. Rugby (they’re now called flankers); 7. Russia; 8. $1.70; 9. A2 Milk; 10. London and Paris.