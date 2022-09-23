  1. What is the name of the resident cat at No 10 Downing Street – Barry, Larry or Harry?
  2. The Christchurch food company Verkerks is best known for what product?
  3. The early European settlement called Albertland was located in which New Zealand region?
  4. Terry and Julie were characters in which classic hit song?
  5. In which year did the National party broadcast its famous “Dancing Cossacks” election advertisement: 1969, 1975 or 1982?
  6. What sport once included players known as wing forwards?
  7. The private mercenary force known as the Wagner Group is based in which country: Russia, the United States or South Africa?
  8. A KiwiStamp for a standard letter costs how much: $1.20, $1.50 or $1.70?
  9. What dairy company is listed by the initials ATM on the New Zealand Stock Exchange?
  10. The high-speed train known as Eurostar runs up to 15 times a day between which cities?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:




















































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Larry; 2. Salami; 3. Northland; 4. Waterloo Sunset, by the Kinks; 5. 1975; 6. Rugby (they’re now called flankers); 7. Russia; 8. $1.70; 9. A2 Milk; 10. London and Paris.