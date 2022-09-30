  1. Who is the Mother of the House – ie the longest-serving female MP – in the New Zealand Parliament: Judith Collins, Jacinda Ardern or Nanaia Mahuta?
  2. What word can precede line, squad and range?
  3. In classical French cuisine, what meat is served with an orange sauce?
  4. Which best describes an ascetic person: knowledgeable about the arts, physically frail or having an austere lifestyle?
  5. Who is Britain’s oldest living former prime minister?
  6. Which is the biggest population centre in the Rangitata electorate: Timaru, Ashburton or Oamaru?
  7. What is the Banzai Pipeline?
  8. Complete the title of a 1977 crime film that starred Diane Keaton: Looking for Mr …
  9. What NZ coastal resort town hosts an annual event called Beach Hop?
  10. What 1998 winner of the NZ Trotting and Auckland Pacing Cups was named after an All Black?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Nanaia Mahuta; 2. Firing; 3. Duck; 4. Having an austere lifestyle; 5. John Major; 6. Timaru; 7. A famous surf break in Hawaii; 8. Goodbar; 9. Whangamata; 10. Christian Cullen.