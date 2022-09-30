- Who is the Mother of the House – ie the longest-serving female MP – in the New Zealand Parliament: Judith Collins, Jacinda Ardern or Nanaia Mahuta?
- What word can precede line, squad and range?
- In classical French cuisine, what meat is served with an orange sauce?
- Which best describes an ascetic person: knowledgeable about the arts, physically frail or having an austere lifestyle?
- Who is Britain’s oldest living former prime minister?
- Which is the biggest population centre in the Rangitata electorate: Timaru, Ashburton or Oamaru?
- What is the Banzai Pipeline?
- Complete the title of a 1977 crime film that starred Diane Keaton: Looking for Mr …
- What NZ coastal resort town hosts an annual event called Beach Hop?
- What 1998 winner of the NZ Trotting and Auckland Pacing Cups was named after an All Black?
ANSWERS: 1. Nanaia Mahuta; 2. Firing; 3. Duck; 4. Having an austere lifestyle; 5. John Major; 6. Timaru; 7. A famous surf break in Hawaii; 8. Goodbar; 9. Whangamata; 10. Christian Cullen.