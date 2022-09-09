  1. In a parliamentary debate in 2019, what was Chlöe Swarbrick’s response to an interjection by Todd Muller?
  2. Which crop occupies the most land in New Zealand: onions, peas or potatoes?
  3. In a play by Samuel Beckett, who were characters named Vladimir and Estragon waiting for?
  4. Who would use a missal: a chef, a priest or a doctor?
  5. What musical work by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice was initially banned by the BBC as sacrilegious?
  6. In what sport is a penetrometer used to test soil hardness?
  7. Since 2006, Eric Young has held what position in NZ television?
  8. Which Canadian province lies between British Columbia and Saskatchewan?
  9. Who gave a famous speech that included the lines: “Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last”?
  10. Would you brandish, wear or build a claymore?

 














ANSWERS: 1. “OK boomer”; 2. Potatoes; 3. Godot; 4. A priest; 5. Jesus Christ Superstar; 6. Horse racing; 7. Prime TV newsreader; 8. Alberta; 9. Martin Luther King Jr; 10. Brandish it (it’s a sword).