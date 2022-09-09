- In a parliamentary debate in 2019, what was Chlöe Swarbrick’s response to an interjection by Todd Muller?
- Which crop occupies the most land in New Zealand: onions, peas or potatoes?
- In a play by Samuel Beckett, who were characters named Vladimir and Estragon waiting for?
- Who would use a missal: a chef, a priest or a doctor?
- What musical work by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice was initially banned by the BBC as sacrilegious?
- In what sport is a penetrometer used to test soil hardness?
- Since 2006, Eric Young has held what position in NZ television?
- Which Canadian province lies between British Columbia and Saskatchewan?
- Who gave a famous speech that included the lines: “Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last”?
- Would you brandish, wear or build a claymore?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. “OK boomer”; 2. Potatoes; 3. Godot; 4. A priest; 5. Jesus Christ Superstar; 6. Horse racing; 7. Prime TV newsreader; 8. Alberta; 9. Martin Luther King Jr; 10. Brandish it (it’s a sword).