In what city did Martin Luther King Jr deliver his “I have a dream” speech? (Image: Getty)

What 1960s New Zealand pop star had a hit that included the line, “A chicky chick, a chicky chicky chang chang”? In which European country was a civil war fought between 1946 and 1949? What would you find in a sarcophagus? What scenic Italian city was once known as La Serenissima, meaning “most serene”? What word can follow flow, bar and pie? In what game would you hear reference to the King’s Gambit, the Sicilian Defence and Benko’s Opening? What movie was remade in 2018 with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in roles previously played in a 1976 version by Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson? Her first name was Dawn, and she was an Australian triple Olympic swimming gold medallist. What was her surname? According to the Bible, what did Jesus tell his followers not to cast before swine? In what city did Martin Luther King Jr deliver his “I have a dream” speech?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Dinah Lee (the song was “Do the Bluebeat”); 2. Greece; 3. Human remains; 4. Venice; 5. Chart; 6. Chess; 7. A Star is Born; 8. Fraser; 9. Pearls; 10. Washington DC.