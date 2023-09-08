- What 1960s New Zealand pop star had a hit that included the line, “A chicky chick, a chicky chicky chang chang”?
- In which European country was a civil war fought between 1946 and 1949?
- What would you find in a sarcophagus?
- What scenic Italian city was once known as La Serenissima, meaning “most serene”?
- What word can follow flow, bar and pie?
- In what game would you hear reference to the King’s Gambit, the Sicilian Defence and Benko’s Opening?
- What movie was remade in 2018 with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in roles previously played in a 1976 version by Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson?
- Her first name was Dawn, and she was an Australian triple Olympic swimming gold medallist. What was her surname?
- According to the Bible, what did Jesus tell his followers not to cast before swine?
- In what city did Martin Luther King Jr deliver his “I have a dream” speech?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Dinah Lee (the song was “Do the Bluebeat”); 2. Greece; 3. Human remains; 4. Venice; 5. Chart; 6. Chess; 7. A Star is Born; 8. Fraser; 9. Pearls; 10. Washington DC.