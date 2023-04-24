- What high-profile businessman was a foundation pupil of Lower Hutt’s Naenae College in 1953?
- On ancient world maps, what two-word Latin name meaning “unknown land” was used for unexplored continents?
- Which state hosts the Sundance Film Festival: Utah, Nevada or Colorado?
- Complete an old proverb: “Time and tide …”
- Complete the following movie title from 1998: ‘There’s Something about ... ’
- The style of poem known as a haiku typically consists of how many lines?
- What is the traditional term for the lounge used by performers waiting to go on stage in a theatre or studio?
- Does a counter-tenor sing higher or lower than a tenor?
- What real-life brothers played piano-playing siblings in the 1989 film ‘The Fabulous Baker Boys’?
- In the TV series ‘Fawlty Towers’, what city did Manuel the waiter come from?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Sir Bob Jones; 2. Terra incognita; 3. Utah; 4. Wait for no man; 5. Mary; 6. Three; 7. Green Room; 8. Higher; 9. Jeff and Beau Bridges; 10. Barcelona.