What high-profile businessman was a foundation pupil of Lower Hutt’s Naenae College in 1953? On ancient world maps, what two-word Latin name meaning “unknown land” was used for unexplored continents? Which state hosts the Sundance Film Festival: Utah, Nevada or Colorado? Complete an old proverb: “Time and tide …” Complete the following movie title from 1998: ‘There’s Something about ... ’ The style of poem known as a haiku typically consists of how many lines? What is the traditional term for the lounge used by performers waiting to go on stage in a theatre or studio? Does a counter-tenor sing higher or lower than a tenor? What real-life brothers played piano-playing siblings in the 1989 film ‘The Fabulous Baker Boys’? In the TV series ‘Fawlty Towers’, what city did Manuel the waiter come from?

Also, to be in for a chance of winning a weekly $50 Hell Pizza gift voucher, leave your name and email address in the comment section below.





































Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Sir Bob Jones; 2. Terra incognita; 3. Utah; 4. Wait for no man; 5. Mary; 6. Three; 7. Green Room; 8. Higher; 9. Jeff and Beau Bridges; 10. Barcelona.