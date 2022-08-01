- The woman who is now Princess Anni-Frid Reuss, Dowager Countess of Plauen, originally became famous during the 1970s in what capacity?
- King’s and Queen’s high schools are located in what New Zealand city?
- In what famous London building would you find a space called the Whispering Gallery?
- What writer created the characters Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde?
- What Spanish word for a mountain range is used to represent the letter S in the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services?
- What NZ educational institution is known by the initials VUW?
- According to an advertising slogan, what household product cleaned with the power of liquid lightning?
- The Welsh corgi was historically used as a cattle-herding dog – true or false?
- What colour are the MPs’ seats in Parliament?
- What popular American singer of the 1950s and 60s had a surname that’s also the name of a scenic lake in northern Italy?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. As a member of Abba; 2. Dunedin; 3. St Paul’s Cathedral; 4. Robert Louis Stevenson; 5. Sierra; 6. Victoria University of Wellington; 7. Handy Andy; 8. True; 9. Green; 10. Perry Como.