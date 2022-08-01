  1. The woman who is now Princess Anni-Frid Reuss, Dowager Countess of Plauen, originally became famous during the 1970s in what capacity?
  2. King’s and Queen’s high schools are located in what New Zealand city?
  3. In what famous London building would you find a space called the Whispering Gallery?
  4. What writer created the characters Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde?
  5. What Spanish word for a mountain range is used to represent the letter S in the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services?
  6. What NZ educational institution is known by the initials VUW?
  7. According to an advertising slogan, what household product cleaned with the power of liquid lightning?
  8. The Welsh corgi was historically used as a cattle-herding dog – true or false?
  9. What colour are the MPs’ seats in Parliament?
  10. What popular American singer of the 1950s and 60s had a surname that’s also the name of a scenic lake in northern Italy?

 















ANSWERS: 1. As a member of Abba; 2. Dunedin; 3. St Paul’s Cathedral; 4. Robert Louis Stevenson; 5. Sierra; 6. Victoria University of Wellington; 7. Handy Andy; 8. True; 9. Green; 10. Perry Como.