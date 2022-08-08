- Charles Ryder and Sebastian Flyte were the main characters in which 1980s British TV drama series?
- Would you find a stack room? In a library, on a ship or in a winery?
- What does the E stand for in the initials of the government agency known as ESR?
- The Spree River flows through which European capital city?
- On a per-capita basis, which country has the world’s biggest tea drinkers: Britain, Turkey or Ireland?
- Annabel Langbein, Dave Dobbyn and Phil Goff were born in which decade?
- Blanc de blancs is a style of what wine?
- Peter Becker of Ranfurly, Otago, was recently elected to which sport’s World Hall of Fame?
- Reid & Reid, Lighthouse and Scapegrace are New Zealand brands of what?
- The flowering plant strelitzia reginae acquired its popular name from what tropical bird?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Brideshead Revisited; 2. In a library; 3. Environmental; 4. Berlin; 5. Turkey; 6. The 1950s; 7. Champagne; 8. Curling; 9. Gin; 10. The bird of paradise.