  1. Which 1978 hit song began with the lines: “I got chills, they’re multiplying/And I’m losing control”?
  2. Which Australian city hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games?
  3. On what islands southwest of Cornwall would you find the most southerly point in Britain?
  4. Which best describes an insouciant person: untroubled, rude or clumsy?
  5. Who played the title character in the New Zealand TV comedy series Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby?
  6. Which is the oldest: the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower or Big Ben?
  7. Which word can precede tower, panel or freak?
  8. The American fast-food chain Krispy Kreme is principally known for what product?
  9. Who was credited with singing the 1979 hit song The Rainbow Connection?
  10. In what country would you find Lake Maracaibo?

 
















ANSWERS: 1. You’re the One that I Want; 2. Gold Coast; 3. The Scilly Islands; 4. Untroubled; 5. David McPhail; 6. Big Ben; 7. Control; 8. Doughnuts; 9. Kermit the Frog; 10. Venezuela.