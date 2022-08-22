- Which 1978 hit song began with the lines: “I got chills, they’re multiplying/And I’m losing control”?
- Which Australian city hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games?
- On what islands southwest of Cornwall would you find the most southerly point in Britain?
- Which best describes an insouciant person: untroubled, rude or clumsy?
- Who played the title character in the New Zealand TV comedy series Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby?
- Which is the oldest: the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower or Big Ben?
- Which word can precede tower, panel or freak?
- The American fast-food chain Krispy Kreme is principally known for what product?
- Who was credited with singing the 1979 hit song The Rainbow Connection?
- In what country would you find Lake Maracaibo?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. You’re the One that I Want; 2. Gold Coast; 3. The Scilly Islands; 4. Untroubled; 5. David McPhail; 6. Big Ben; 7. Control; 8. Doughnuts; 9. Kermit the Frog; 10. Venezuela.