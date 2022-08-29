- What New Zealander is reportedly married to British singer-songwriter Rita Ora?
- Lateral epicondylitis, a painful condition resulting from strained tendons in the elbow, is commonly referred to by what name?
- In digital finance, what do the initials NFT stand for?
- Complete the title of a ground-breaking 1962 book by the conservationist Rachel Carson: Silent …
- What sweet syrup is known in some countries as light treacle?
- Who’s ranked third in the Green party caucus: Eugenie Sage, Julie Ann Genter or Chloe Swarbrick?
- In the Bible, who were Isaiah, Jeremiah, Elijah and Micah?
- What do the American state capitals Madison (Wisconsin), Jackson (Mississippi), Lincoln (Nebraska) and Jefferson (Missouri) have in common?
- Which author became, in 2013, the second New Zealander to win the Booker Prize for literature?
- ... And who was the first, in 1985?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Taika Waititi; 2. Tennis elbow; 3. Non-fungible token; 4. Spring; 5. Golden syrup; 6. Chloe Swarbrick; 7. Prophets; 8. They were named after presidents; 9. Eleanor Catton; 10. Keri Hulme.