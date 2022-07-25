- In Auckland, what are Baradene, Macleans, James Cook and Westlake?
- The Human Rights Protection party formerly governed what Pacific country?
- What Central American country has a Spanish name – bestowed by Christopher Columbus – that translates as “rich coast”?
- The British author Antony Beevor specialises in what type of books?
- Van Cleef and Arpels is a luxury brand of what: perfume, jewellery or clothing?
- New Zealand cricketers Devon Conway, B J Watling and Neil Wagner were born in what country?
- “Le jour de gloire est arrivé” is a line from what?
- Which rock band was listed by the Guinness Book of Records as staging the loudest-ever concert: Led Zeppelin, AC/DC or the Who?
- What leader launched an ill-fated economic plan called the Great Leap Forward?
- According to the Bible, what city’s walls fell after the Israelites marched around it blowing trumpets?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Secondary schools; 2. Samoa; 3. Costa Rica; 4. Military history; 5. Jewellery; 6. South Africa; 7. The French national anthem (the Marseillaise); 8. The Who; 9. Mao Zedong; 10. Jericho’s.