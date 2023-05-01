The TV series ‘Succession’ is loosely based on what real-life family? (Iamge: Getty)

What is the name of the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? If you ordered anguille in a French restaurant, would you be served duck, snails or eel? What politician made history as the first female president of the NZ Labour Party, the first female Attorney-General and the first female Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives? The TV series ‘Succession’ is loosely based on what real-life family? Alan Ladd, Robert Redford and Leonardo DiCaprio all played the main character in movie versions of what classic American novel? What historic steam-powered ship still operates on Lake Wakatipu? In Greek mythology, what winged creature arose from the blood of the slain Medusa? In the Christian calendar, what Sunday precedes Easter Sunday? What is the term for a poem in which the first letters of each line spell out a word? The Prohibition era in the United States fell mainly in which decade?





ANSWERS: 1. Lilibet; 2. Eel; 3. Margaret Wilson; 4. The Murdochs; 5. The Great Gatsby; 6. The Earnslaw; 7. Pegasus; 8. Palm Sunday; 9. Acrostic; 10. The 1920s.