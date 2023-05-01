- What is the name of the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
- If you ordered anguille in a French restaurant, would you be served duck, snails or eel?
- What politician made history as the first female president of the NZ Labour Party, the first female Attorney-General and the first female Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives?
- The TV series ‘Succession’ is loosely based on what real-life family?
- Alan Ladd, Robert Redford and Leonardo DiCaprio all played the main character in movie versions of what classic American novel?
- What historic steam-powered ship still operates on Lake Wakatipu?
- In Greek mythology, what winged creature arose from the blood of the slain Medusa?
- In the Christian calendar, what Sunday precedes Easter Sunday?
- What is the term for a poem in which the first letters of each line spell out a word?
- The Prohibition era in the United States fell mainly in which decade?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Lilibet; 2. Eel; 3. Margaret Wilson; 4. The Murdochs; 5. The Great Gatsby; 6. The Earnslaw; 7. Pegasus; 8. Palm Sunday; 9. Acrostic; 10. The 1920s.