Fort Knox, home of the US Bullion Depository, is in which state: Maryland, Illinois or Kentucky? (Image: Getty)

Who played the central character in the 2003 movie ‘The Last Samurai’, most of which was filmed in Taranaki? Which French region is bordered by the English Channel to the north and the Bay of Biscay to the south? In law, politics and diplomacy, what do the letters MOU stand for? Her first name was Anna and she had a classic dessert named after her. What was her surname? Simplicity, Butterick and Vogue are brands of what? In a hit song, what line preceded the words “I’ve come to talk with you again”? What musical instrument has a Hawaiian name that translates as “jumping flea”? In which Australian state would you ride on the Katoomba Scenic Railway? Fort Knox, home of the US Bullion Depository, is in which state: Maryland, Illinois or Kentucky? What country has a port city named after the biblical character Michael the Archangel?





The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.





































Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Tom Cruise; 2. Brittany; 3. Memorandum of understanding; 4. Pavlova; 5. Dress patterns; 6. Hello darkness my old friend; 7. The ukulele; 8. New South Wales; 9. Kentucky; 10. Russia.