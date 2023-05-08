- Who played the central character in the 2003 movie ‘The Last Samurai’, most of which was filmed in Taranaki?
- Which French region is bordered by the English Channel to the north and the Bay of Biscay to the south?
- In law, politics and diplomacy, what do the letters MOU stand for?
- Her first name was Anna and she had a classic dessert named after her. What was her surname?
- Simplicity, Butterick and Vogue are brands of what?
- In a hit song, what line preceded the words “I’ve come to talk with you again”?
- What musical instrument has a Hawaiian name that translates as “jumping flea”?
- In which Australian state would you ride on the Katoomba Scenic Railway?
- Fort Knox, home of the US Bullion Depository, is in which state: Maryland, Illinois or Kentucky?
- What country has a port city named after the biblical character Michael the Archangel?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Tom Cruise; 2. Brittany; 3. Memorandum of understanding; 4. Pavlova; 5. Dress patterns; 6. Hello darkness my old friend; 7. The ukulele; 8. New South Wales; 9. Kentucky; 10. Russia.