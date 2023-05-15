- What famous fictional character used a Walther PPK pistol?
- What 1977 hit movie was inspired by an article in New York Magazine entitled ‘Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night’?
- What has a stem, a top tube and a bottom bracket?
- Name the decade in which NZ’s population passed two million, the Upper House of Parliament was abolished and NZ won its first cricket test victory.
- Where in the body is the meniscus?
- Which was the only Split Enz song to become a No. 1 hit in NZ and reach the Top 100 in the US?
- In European politics, who is Giorgia Meloni?
- What influential NZ figure did Rena Owen play in a 2022 biographical film?
- King’s Birthday Weekend (previously Queen’s Birthday) falls in what month?
- Which river flows through more countries – the Nile or the Mekong?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. James Bond; 2. Saturday Night Fever; 3. A bike; 4. The 1950s; 5. The knee; 6. I Got You; 7. The prime minister of Italy; 8. Whina Cooper; 9. June; 10. The Nile.