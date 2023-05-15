Which river flows through more countries – the Nile or the Mekong? (Image: Getty)

What famous fictional character used a Walther PPK pistol? What 1977 hit movie was inspired by an article in New York Magazine entitled ‘Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night’? What has a stem, a top tube and a bottom bracket? Name the decade in which NZ’s population passed two million, the Upper House of Parliament was abolished and NZ won its first cricket test victory. Where in the body is the meniscus? Which was the only Split Enz song to become a No. 1 hit in NZ and reach the Top 100 in the US? In European politics, who is Giorgia Meloni? What influential NZ figure did Rena Owen play in a 2022 biographical film? King’s Birthday Weekend (previously Queen’s Birthday) falls in what month? Which river flows through more countries – the Nile or the Mekong?

The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.









































Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. James Bond; 2. Saturday Night Fever; 3. A bike; 4. The 1950s; 5. The knee; 6. I Got You; 7. The prime minister of Italy; 8. Whina Cooper; 9. June; 10. The Nile.