- Fill in the missing word in an old proverb: “Beware of ... bearing gifts”.
- What first name was shared by a famous movie character played by Mel Gibson, a TV character with the surname Headroom and the founder of an American cosmetics empire?
- Grand Terre is the main island in which French territory in the Pacific?
- What high-profile New Zealander is known to those around him by the initials CML?
- Kirwee, Windwhistle and Swannanoa are localities in which New Zealand region?
- What was the surname of the police detective played by Steve McQueen in a classic 1968 movie?
- What day is traditionally celebrated on the first Sunday in September?
- What international brand of jeans takes its name from an American term meaning a person who works with horses or cattle?
- How did Alice Liddell become famous in English literary history?
- What activity did the playwright George Bernard Shaw describe as the perpendicular expression of a horizontal desire?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Greeks; 2. Max (as in Mad Max, Max Headroom and Max Factor); 3. New Caledonia; 4. Christopher Luxon; 5. Canterbury; 6. Bullitt; 7. Father’s Day; 8. Wrangler; 9. She was the inspiration for Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; 10. Dancing.