How did Alice Liddell become famous in English literary history? (Image: Getty)

Fill in the missing word in an old proverb: “Beware of ... bearing gifts”. What first name was shared by a famous movie character played by Mel Gibson, a TV character with the surname Headroom and the founder of an American cosmetics empire? Grand Terre is the main island in which French territory in the Pacific? What high-profile New Zealander is known to those around him by the initials CML? Kirwee, Windwhistle and Swannanoa are localities in which New Zealand region? What was the surname of the police detective played by Steve McQueen in a classic 1968 movie? What day is traditionally celebrated on the first Sunday in September? What international brand of jeans takes its name from an American term meaning a person who works with horses or cattle? How did Alice Liddell become famous in English literary history? What activity did the playwright George Bernard Shaw describe as the perpendicular expression of a horizontal desire?





The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.





































Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Greeks; 2. Max (as in Mad Max, Max Headroom and Max Factor); 3. New Caledonia; 4. Christopher Luxon; 5. Canterbury; 6. Bullitt; 7. Father’s Day; 8. Wrangler; 9. She was the inspiration for Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; 10. Dancing.