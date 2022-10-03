- What high-profile MP is the daughter of Whale Rider actor Rawiri Paretene?
- The movies Farewell My Concubine, Empire of the Sun and The General Died at Dawn were set in what country?
- Is Zubin Mehta an architect, a novelist or a conductor?
- What historic pa in the Bay of Plenty got its name from the narrow accessway that separated it from nearby Pākehā-owned land?
- In the Bible, who were Shem, Ham and Japheth?
- What major American city took its name from a port town on the east coast of England?
- What singer was known as the chairman of the board?
- What species of fish bears distinctive markings that were made, according to legend, by St Peter’s thumbprints?
- Would you wear, eat or grow boerewors?
- In Greek mythology, who was condemned forever to push a boulder up a hill, only for it to roll down again?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Greens co-leader Marama Davidson; 2. China; 3. A conductor; 4. Gate Pa; 5. The sons of Noah; 6. Boston; 7. Frank Sinatra; 8. The john dory; 9. Eat it (it’s a South African sausage); 10. Sisyphus.