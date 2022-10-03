  1.  What high-profile MP is the daughter of Whale Rider actor Rawiri Paretene?
  2. The movies Farewell My Concubine, Empire of the Sun and The General Died at Dawn were set in what country?
  3. Is Zubin Mehta an architect, a novelist or a conductor?
  4. What historic pa in the Bay of Plenty got its name from the narrow accessway that separated it from nearby Pākehā-owned land?
  5. In the Bible, who were Shem, Ham and Japheth?
  6. What major American city took its name from a port town on the east coast of England?
  7. What singer was known as the chairman of the board?
  8. What species of fish bears distinctive markings that were made, according to legend, by St Peter’s thumbprints?
  9. Would you wear, eat or grow boerewors?
  10. In Greek mythology, who was condemned forever to push a boulder up a hill, only for it to roll down again?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Greens co-leader Marama Davidson; 2. China; 3. A conductor; 4. Gate Pa; 5. The sons of Noah; 6. Boston; 7. Frank Sinatra; 8. The john dory; 9. Eat it (it’s a South African sausage); 10. Sisyphus.