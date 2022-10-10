QuiznessDesk, Monday, Oct 10, 2022

See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
The Quizmaster
Flight NZ1 flies between which two cities? (Image: Getty)
Flight NZ1 flies between which two cities?In an alphabetical list of United Nations member countries, which country comes first?In the Stephen King horror story It, what type of character is Pennywise?Which romcom movie included the line, “You had me at hello”: Notting Hill, When Harry Met Sally or Jerry Maguire?In the modern digital economy, what do the letters WFH stand for?Where were New Zealand’s first red deer liberated: Nelson, Lake Hāwea or Rotorua?What is the New Zealand term for the item of clothing known in England a...

Finance
Pushpay confirms offer, doesn't go into detail
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Pushpay entered into a trading halt at 4.30pm before releasing a statement at 5pm confirming a takeover bid.

Hospitality
Mark Dunphy joins Moa Brewing board
Ella Somers | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Mark Dunphy is adding an extinct bird to his fossil-fuel portfolio. 

Property FREE
Kiwi Property portfolio value drops 6%
Ella Somers | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

CEO Clive Mackenzie said the high inflation and interest-rate environment led to capitalisation rates “softening” across the property sector.

