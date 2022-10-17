See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
QuiznessDesk, Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Mon, 17 Oct 2022

QuiznessDesk, Monday, Oct 17, 2022
How many episodes of Fawlty Towers were made: 6, 12 or 18? (Image: BBC)
Mon, 17 Oct 2022
How many episodes of Fawlty Towers were made: 6, 12 or 18?The infectious disease trachoma, common in the Third World, affects which part of the body?In a case of filicide, what is the relationship between killer and victim?What is a sobriquet: a nickname, a move intended to deceive an opponent in a card game or a tonic for countering a hangover?What comic strip featured a dog named Odie?Which engineering company and luxury car maker is the largest employer in the English city of Derby?The Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes changed its name i...

