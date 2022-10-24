- What former National Party minister wrote Yes, Minister: An insider’s account of the John Key years?
- Francis and Kaiora Tipene feature in what popular reality TV series?
- Who captained the All Blacks when they won the first Rugby World Cup in 1987?
- The dish known as shakshouka originated in which part of the world: Japan, the Middle East or North Africa?
- What is the meaning of the French phrase “tout de suite”: altogether, immediately or one at a time?
- No One Here Gets Out Alive was the biography of what rock singer?
- Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward was a character in what children’s TV series in the 1960s?
- What word can mean either a dishevelled person or the back of the neck?
- What celebrity chef once aspired to a football career and was given a trial in 1984 by the Scottish club Rangers?
- In which part of the body does peristalsis occur: the heart, the eyes or the gut?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Chris Finlayson; 2. The Casketeers; 3. David Kirk; 4. North Africa; 5. Immediately; 6. Jim Morrison of the Doors; 7. Thunderbirds; 8. Scruff; 9. Gordon Ramsay; 10. The gut.