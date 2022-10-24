  1. What former National Party minister wrote Yes, Minister: An insider’s account of the John Key years?
  2. Francis and Kaiora Tipene feature in what popular reality TV series?
  3. Who captained the All Blacks when they won the first Rugby World Cup in 1987?
  4. The dish known as shakshouka originated in which part of the world: Japan, the Middle East or North Africa?
  5. What is the meaning of the French phrase “tout de suite”: altogether, immediately or one at a time?
  6. No One Here Gets Out Alive was the biography of what rock singer?
  7. Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward was a character in what children’s TV series in the 1960s?
  8. What word can mean either a dishevelled person or the back of the neck?
  9. What celebrity chef once aspired to a football career and was given a trial in 1984 by the Scottish club Rangers?
  10.  In which part of the body does peristalsis occur: the heart, the eyes or the gut?



Please scroll down for the answers:  


ANSWERS: 1. Chris Finlayson; 2. The Casketeers; 3. David Kirk; 4. North Africa; 5. Immediately; 6. Jim Morrison of the Doors; 7. Thunderbirds; 8. Scruff; 9. Gordon Ramsay; 10. The gut.