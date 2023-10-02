- From what country do we get the words bog, banshee and brogue?
- What multinational company owns the brands Surf, Dove, Lynx, Vaseline and Rexona?
- Thaksin Shinawatra is an influential politician in what Asian country?
- What 19th-century novel by Thomas Hardy took its title from a line in the poem “Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard”?
- What is the popular term for a non-alcoholic cocktail?
- In a nursery rhyme, what line precedes the words “Home again, home again, jiggety-jig”?
- What fictional character is celebrated in a museum in Baker St, London?
- In the Bible, what is significant about women named Ruth and Esther?
- What French tyre company publishes a famous restaurant guide?
- What was the former name of the all-female country music group now known as the Chicks?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Ireland; 2. Unilever; 3. Thailand; 4. Far from the Madding Crowd; 5. Mocktail; 6. To market, to market, to buy a fat pig; 7. Sherlock Holmes; 8. Two books of the Old Testament are named after them; 9. Michelin; 10. The Dixie Chicks.