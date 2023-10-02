From what country do we get the words bog, banshee and brogue? (Image: Getty)

From what country do we get the words bog, banshee and brogue? What multinational company owns the brands Surf, Dove, Lynx, Vaseline and Rexona? Thaksin Shinawatra is an influential politician in what Asian country? What 19th-century novel by Thomas Hardy took its title from a line in the poem “Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard”? What is the popular term for a non-alcoholic cocktail? In a nursery rhyme, what line precedes the words “Home again, home again, jiggety-jig”? What fictional character is celebrated in a museum in Baker St, London? In the Bible, what is significant about women named Ruth and Esther? What French tyre company publishes a famous restaurant guide? What was the former name of the all-female country music group now known as the Chicks?





ANSWERS: 1. Ireland; 2. Unilever; 3. Thailand; 4. Far from the Madding Crowd; 5. Mocktail; 6. To market, to market, to buy a fat pig; 7. Sherlock Holmes; 8. Two books of the Old Testament are named after them; 9. Michelin; 10. The Dixie Chicks.