- “No, no, not by the hair of my chinny chin chin” is a line from what fairy tale?
- Which is prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s second name: Kate, Helen or Louise?
- Complete the following line from a 1978 hit song: “Once, twice, three times a …”
- The German firm Heckler and Koch manufacture what?
- The Roman gladiator Spartacus, the subject of an epic 1960 film and a TV series of the same name, was a fictional character – true or false?
- What sport requires a circle 2.135 metres in diameter?
- What biblical character lost his superhuman strength when his hair was cut?
- In a nursery rhyme, where did Doctor Foster go to?
- Tubular Bells, a 1974 album by Mike Oldfield, was the first record released on what British label co-founded by Richard Branson?
- A lubricious person is one who displays an abnormal interest in what?
ANSWERS: 1. The Three Little Pigs; 2. Kate; 3. Lady; 4. Guns; 5. False; 6. The shot put; 7. Samson; 8. Gloucester; 9. Virgin; 10. Sex.