  1. “No, no, not by the hair of my chinny chin chin” is a line from what fairy tale?
  2. Which is prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s second name: Kate, Helen or Louise?
  3. Complete the following line from a 1978 hit song: “Once, twice, three times a …”
  4. The German firm Heckler and Koch manufacture what?
  5. The Roman gladiator Spartacus, the subject of an epic 1960 film and a TV series of the same name, was a fictional character – true or false?
  6. What sport requires a circle 2.135 metres in diameter?
  7. What biblical character lost his superhuman strength when his hair was cut?
  8. In a nursery rhyme, where did Doctor Foster go to?
  9. Tubular Bells, a 1974 album by Mike Oldfield, was the first record released on what British label co-founded by Richard Branson?
  10. A lubricious person is one who displays an abnormal interest in what?

 














ANSWERS: 1. The Three Little Pigs; 2. Kate; 3. Lady; 4. Guns; 5. False; 6. The shot put; 7. Samson; 8. Gloucester; 9. Virgin; 10. Sex.