- What 1998 film starring Gwyneth Paltrow featured two alternative scenarios that depended on whether her character caught or missed a train?
- What does a prestidigitator do: tell lies, perform tricks or calculate numbers?
- What global e-commerce company took its name from a character in a Middle Eastern folk tale?
- Who recorded the best-selling 2006 album ‘Back to Black’?
- What is the nationality of 2023 Masters golf tournament winner Jon Rahm?
- In the TV drama series ‘Big Love’, what religion did the main characters belong to?
- According to the Bible, which of Christ’s apostles thrice denied knowing him?
- Which country has the world’s longest straight stretch of railway line: Russia, the United States or Australia?
- What is the English translation of the French words l’hiver and le printemps?
- What TV comedy series included a skit featuring a character named Mr Creosote?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Sliding Doors; 2. Perform tricks; 3. Ali Baba; 4. Amy Winehouse; 5. Spanish; 6. The Mormon Church; 7. St Peter; 8. Australia; 9. Winter and spring; 10. Monty Python’s Flying Circus.