What 1998 film starring Gwyneth Paltrow featured two alternative scenarios that depended on whether her character caught or missed a train? (Image: Getty)

What 1998 film starring Gwyneth Paltrow featured two alternative scenarios that depended on whether her character caught or missed a train? What does a prestidigitator do: tell lies, perform tricks or calculate numbers? What global e-commerce company took its name from a character in a Middle Eastern folk tale? Who recorded the best-selling 2006 album ‘Back to Black’? What is the nationality of 2023 Masters golf tournament winner Jon Rahm? In the TV drama series ‘Big Love’, what religion did the main characters belong to? According to the Bible, which of Christ’s apostles thrice denied knowing him? Which country has the world’s longest straight stretch of railway line: Russia, the United States or Australia? What is the English translation of the French words l’hiver and le printemps? What TV comedy series included a skit featuring a character named Mr Creosote?





The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.









































Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Sliding Doors; 2. Perform tricks; 3. Ali Baba; 4. Amy Winehouse; 5. Spanish; 6. The Mormon Church; 7. St Peter; 8. Australia; 9. Winter and spring; 10. Monty Python’s Flying Circus.



