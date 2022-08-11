  1. Steven Van Zandt, the guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band, was also a regular cast member in which popular TV drama series?
  2. In which Australian state would you find the region known as Illawarra?
  3. Complete the list of the five basic human senses: sight, sound, smell, taste and … ?
  4. In New Zealand’s Resource Management Act, what do the initials SNA stand for?
  5. What city-state has been ruled since the 13th century by the Grimaldi family?
  6. What worldwide hit song of 1999 had a Spanish title that translates as “Livin’ the Crazy Life”?
  7. How did the American Second World War general George “Blood and Guts” Patton die: from a sniper’s bullet, as the result of a car crash or peacefully in old age?
  8. In Italy, what is the Corriere della Sera?
  9. What name is shared by a shallow coastal lake in Canterbury and a large island off the coast of Canada?
  10. Is a mullion part of a staircase, a window or a roof?

 














ANSWERS: 1. The Sopranos; 2. New South Wales; 3. Touch; 4. Significant natural area; 5. Monaco; 6. Livin’ La Vida Loca; 7. As the result of a car crash; 8. A newspaper; 9. Ellesmere; 10. A window.