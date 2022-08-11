- Steven Van Zandt, the guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band, was also a regular cast member in which popular TV drama series?
- In which Australian state would you find the region known as Illawarra?
- Complete the list of the five basic human senses: sight, sound, smell, taste and … ?
- In New Zealand’s Resource Management Act, what do the initials SNA stand for?
- What city-state has been ruled since the 13th century by the Grimaldi family?
- What worldwide hit song of 1999 had a Spanish title that translates as “Livin’ the Crazy Life”?
- How did the American Second World War general George “Blood and Guts” Patton die: from a sniper’s bullet, as the result of a car crash or peacefully in old age?
- In Italy, what is the Corriere della Sera?
- What name is shared by a shallow coastal lake in Canterbury and a large island off the coast of Canada?
- Is a mullion part of a staircase, a window or a roof?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Sopranos; 2. New South Wales; 3. Touch; 4. Significant natural area; 5. Monaco; 6. Livin’ La Vida Loca; 7. As the result of a car crash; 8. A newspaper; 9. Ellesmere; 10. A window.