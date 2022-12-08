Which hit song by Abba had a one-word title inspired by the name of a barman the band knew in Stockholm? (Image: Getty)

In what New Zealand city would you see a waterfront statue of a naked man entitled Solace in the Wind? What famous activist was jailed as a result of the Rivonia Trial of 1963-64? Their first names were Marc and Todd and they formed the core of the NZ rock band Dragon. What was their surname? What British politician had a wife named Clementine? What is the name of the tube that connects the middle ear with the back of the throat? What small town is located at the mouth of the Waikato River? What American state has borders with Pennsylvania to its east and Indiana to its west? The Waikato town of Cambridge is home to a national venue for what sport? Which hit song by Abba had a one-word title inspired by the name of a barman the band knew in Stockholm? In Shakespeare, which king said, “Now is the winter of our discontent”?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Wellington; 2. Nelson Mandela; 3. Hunter; 4. Winston Churchill; 5. Eustachian tube; 6. Port Waikato; 7. Ohio; 8. Cycling; 9. Fernando; 10. Richard III.