- In what New Zealand city would you see a waterfront statue of a naked man entitled Solace in the Wind?
- What famous activist was jailed as a result of the Rivonia Trial of 1963-64?
- Their first names were Marc and Todd and they formed the core of the NZ rock band Dragon. What was their surname?
- What British politician had a wife named Clementine?
- What is the name of the tube that connects the middle ear with the back of the throat?
- What small town is located at the mouth of the Waikato River?
- What American state has borders with Pennsylvania to its east and Indiana to its west?
- The Waikato town of Cambridge is home to a national venue for what sport?
- Which hit song by Abba had a one-word title inspired by the name of a barman the band knew in Stockholm?
- In Shakespeare, which king said, “Now is the winter of our discontent”?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Wellington; 2. Nelson Mandela; 3. Hunter; 4. Winston Churchill; 5. Eustachian tube; 6. Port Waikato; 7. Ohio; 8. Cycling; 9. Fernando; 10. Richard III.