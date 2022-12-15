- Complete the opening line from a classic rock and roll hit by Chuck Berry: “Long distance information, get me …”
- In which Chinese city did the covid-19 virus originate?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning sweet-scented can be altered to one meaning conspicuously offensive?
- Which Spanish city is home to the Guggenheim Museum?
- What is the term for the removal of wool around the tail and between the rear legs of a sheep?
- What word can precede time, stop and colour?
- Would you see the name JCDecaux on an advertising billboard, a comic strip or a perfume label?
- What official title is held by Justin Welby?
- On a map of Australia, what word follows Neutral, Botany and Moreton?
- What dystopian novel and TV drama series are set in the fictitious Republic of Gilead?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Memphis, Tennessee; 2. Wuhan; 3. Fragrant/flagrant; 4. Bilbao; 5. Crutching; 6. Full; 7. An advertising billboard; 8. Archbishop of Canterbury; 9. Bay; 10. The Handmaid’s Tale.