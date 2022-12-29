- What does the L stand for in the initials of the global luxury goods company LVMH?
- In Britain, what phone number would you dial in an emergency?
- Three species of the animal predators known as mustelids are present in New Zealand. What are they?
- Ardbeg, Talisker and Highland Park are brands of what?
- What is the meaning of the word diaphanous: two-faced, dangerously steep or light and delicate?
- What former cabinet minister is the mayor of Carterton?
- Does the Māori word raupatu mean a prohibition on seafood gathering, a seizure of land or a curse?
- What word can precede expedition, quota or tackle?
- What famous New Zealander was charged with heresy when he was a Presbyterian minister in 1967?
- What is the term for an electrical device used to correct slow or irregular heartbeats?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Louis (for Louis Vuitton); 2. 999; 3. Stoats, ferrets and weasels; 4. Single malt whisky; 5. Light and delicate; 6. Ron Mark; 7. A seizure of land; 8. Fishing; 9. Sir Lloyd Geering; 10. Pacemaker.