What does the L stand for in the initials of the global luxury goods company LVMH? In Britain, what phone number would you dial in an emergency? Three species of the animal predators known as mustelids are present in New Zealand. What are they? Ardbeg, Talisker and Highland Park are brands of what? What is the meaning of the word diaphanous: two-faced, dangerously steep or light and delicate? What former cabinet minister is the mayor of Carterton? Does the Māori word raupatu mean a prohibition on seafood gathering, a seizure of land or a curse? What word can precede expedition, quota or tackle? What famous New Zealander was charged with heresy when he was a Presbyterian minister in 1967? What is the term for an electrical device used to correct slow or irregular heartbeats?

ANSWERS: 1. Louis (for Louis Vuitton); 2. 999; 3. Stoats, ferrets and weasels; 4. Single malt whisky; 5. Light and delicate; 6. Ron Mark; 7. A seizure of land; 8. Fishing; 9. Sir Lloyd Geering; 10. Pacemaker.