QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 21, 2023

The Quiz

Who is the oldest MP in the current NZ parliament? (Image: Getty)
1. Which is the only sports ground designated by Heritage New Zealand as having historic status?2. What word starting with “m” is the term for a detailed list of a ship’s cargo?3. What 1995 thriller movie starring Brad Pitt had a stylised one-word title featuring the number 7?4. Which NZ national park has boundaries that form an almost perfect circle?5. What British celebrity chef owns several food-related businesses in the Cornish town of Padstow?6. Who is the oldest MP in the current NZ parliament?7. WikiLeaks foun...
