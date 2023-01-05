- In fiction, what first name was shared by a 19th-century English schoolboy, a saintly black American slave and an adventurous orphan from Missouri?
- Which four American states have borders with Mexico?
- Which organ produces insulin: the spleen, the gall bladder or the pancreas?
- Where in New Zealand would you find Two Mile Bay, Rainbow Point and Five Mile Bay?
- Ipana, Signal and Kolynos were brands of what?
- What historic West Coast mining town is considered the birthplace of the New Zealand Labour Party?
- In France, what would you buy from a charcuterie: meat products, lingerie or flowers?
- Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu starred in a 2000 movie inspired by what 1970s TV series?
- In which body of water would you find the Cayman Islands?
- A cover version of Love is All Around, originally recorded by the Troggs in 1966, featured in what hit romantic comedy of 1994?
ANSWERS: 1. Tom (Tom Brown, Uncle Tom and Tom Sawyer); 2. California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas; 3. The pancreas; 4. Lake Taupo; 5. Toothpaste; 6. Blackball; 7. Meat products; 8. Charlie’s Angels; 9. The Caribbean; 10. Four Weddings and a Funeral.