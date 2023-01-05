Which four American states have borders with Mexico? (Image: Getty)

In fiction, what first name was shared by a 19th-century English schoolboy, a saintly black American slave and an adventurous orphan from Missouri? Which four American states have borders with Mexico? Which organ produces insulin: the spleen, the gall bladder or the pancreas? Where in New Zealand would you find Two Mile Bay, Rainbow Point and Five Mile Bay? Ipana, Signal and Kolynos were brands of what? What historic West Coast mining town is considered the birthplace of the New Zealand Labour Party? In France, what would you buy from a charcuterie: meat products, lingerie or flowers? Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu starred in a 2000 movie inspired by what 1970s TV series? In which body of water would you find the Cayman Islands? A cover version of Love is All Around, originally recorded by the Troggs in 1966, featured in what hit romantic comedy of 1994?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Tom (Tom Brown, Uncle Tom and Tom Sawyer); 2. California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas; 3. The pancreas; 4. Lake Taupo; 5. Toothpaste; 6. Blackball; 7. Meat products; 8. Charlie’s Angels; 9. The Caribbean; 10. Four Weddings and a Funeral.