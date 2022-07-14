- What was the name of the bumbling detective played by Peter Sellers in the Pink Panther films?
- What French salad includes boiled eggs, tuna, beans, olives and anchovies?
- La Vie en Rose was a film about the life of what singer?
- What famous tennis stadium was named after a pioneering French aviator?
- In a French restaurant, what is the term for the special dish of the day?
- What car company produced models called the 203, the 302 and the 604?
- The names Alpe d’Huez, Col de L’Iseran and Mont Ventoux are associated with what sporting event?
- Who wrote the pioneering feminist book The Second Sex?
- What was the name of the converted navy minesweeper used as a research vessel by the oceanographer Jacques Cousteau?
- What classic fish stew originated in the port city of Marseilles?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Inspector Clouseau; 2. Salad Niçoise ; 3. Edith Piaf; 4. Roland Garros; 5. Plat du jour; 6. Peugeot; 7. The Tour de France; 8. Simone de Beauvoir; 9. Calypso; 10. Bouillabaisse.