  1. What was the name of the bumbling detective played by Peter Sellers in the Pink Panther films?
  2. What French salad includes boiled eggs, tuna, beans, olives and anchovies?
  3. La Vie en Rose was a film about the life of what singer?
  4. What famous tennis stadium was named after a pioneering French aviator?
  5. In a French restaurant, what is the term for the special dish of the day?
  6. What car company produced models called the 203, the 302 and the 604?
  7. The names Alpe d’Huez, Col de L’Iseran and Mont Ventoux are associated with what sporting event?
  8. Who wrote the pioneering feminist book The Second Sex?
  9. What was the name of the converted navy minesweeper used as a research vessel by the oceanographer Jacques Cousteau?
  10. What classic fish stew originated in the port city of Marseilles?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:






















































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Inspector Clouseau; 2. Salad Niçoise ; 3. Edith Piaf; 4. Roland Garros; 5. Plat du jour; 6. Peugeot; 7. The Tour de France; 8. Simone de Beauvoir; 9. Calypso; 10. Bouillabaisse. 