- What British pop star married Renate Blauel while in Sydney on tour in 1984?
- What former mayor of Wellington was made a Dame in the 2019 New Year Honours List?
- Ballance is a major player in which industry: sports shoes, fertiliser or bicycles?
- What word can mean to drink alcohol very fast (usually straight from the bottle) or to engage in kissing and caressing?
- If you caught a ferry from Gibraltar, what North African country would you arrive in?
- What song starts with the line: “I see trees of green, red roses too”?
- What word denoting a senior naval rank was adopted as the brand of a 1980s home computer and a popular Australian car?
- In Chinese culture, what is regarded as the luckiest colour?
- Which former Labour party cabinet minister was leader of ACT from 1996 to 2004?
- The Mohaka River flows into what bay?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Elton John; 2. Kerry Prendergast; 3. Fertiliser; 4. Neck; 5. Morocco; 6. What a Wonderful World; 7. Commodore; 8. Red; 9. Richard Prebble; 10. Hawke Bay.