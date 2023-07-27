What British pop star married Renate Blauel while in Sydney on tour in 1984? (Image: Getty)

What British pop star married Renate Blauel while in Sydney on tour in 1984? What former mayor of Wellington was made a Dame in the 2019 New Year Honours List? Ballance is a major player in which industry: sports shoes, fertiliser or bicycles? What word can mean to drink alcohol very fast (usually straight from the bottle) or to engage in kissing and caressing? If you caught a ferry from Gibraltar, what North African country would you arrive in? What song starts with the line: “I see trees of green, red roses too”? What word denoting a senior naval rank was adopted as the brand of a 1980s home computer and a popular Australian car? In Chinese culture, what is regarded as the luckiest colour? Which former Labour party cabinet minister was leader of ACT from 1996 to 2004? The Mohaka River flows into what bay?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Elton John; 2. Kerry Prendergast; 3. Fertiliser; 4. Neck; 5. Morocco; 6. What a Wonderful World; 7. Commodore; 8. Red; 9. Richard Prebble; 10. Hawke Bay.