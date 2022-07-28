  1. Owairaka red, purple dawn and Beauregard orange are varieties of what vegetable?
  2. On a map of New Zealand, what word precedes Palliser, Egmont and Colville?
  3. What is the term for a formal farewell speech such as one given by a retiring MP?
  4. Perks, as in perks of the job, is a shortened form of what word?
  5. Which member of the Beatles played the harmonica on some of the band’s early records?
  6. Red Band, Leopard, Waitemata and Standard were brands of what?
  7. What sporting event has claimed 265 lives since it was first held in 1907?
  8. What is the term for a female fox?
  9. Is the island of Mustique in the Caribbean Sea, the Indian Ocean or the Mediterranean Sea?
  10. What English Premier League football team is nicknamed the Gunners?

 
















ANSWERS: 1. Kumara; 2. Cape; 3. Valedictory; 4. Perquisites; 5. John Lennon; 6. Beer; 7. The Isle of Man TT motorcycle race; 8. Vixen; 9. The Caribbean; 10. Arsenal.