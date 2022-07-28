- Owairaka red, purple dawn and Beauregard orange are varieties of what vegetable?
- On a map of New Zealand, what word precedes Palliser, Egmont and Colville?
- What is the term for a formal farewell speech such as one given by a retiring MP?
- Perks, as in perks of the job, is a shortened form of what word?
- Which member of the Beatles played the harmonica on some of the band’s early records?
- Red Band, Leopard, Waitemata and Standard were brands of what?
- What sporting event has claimed 265 lives since it was first held in 1907?
- What is the term for a female fox?
- Is the island of Mustique in the Caribbean Sea, the Indian Ocean or the Mediterranean Sea?
- What English Premier League football team is nicknamed the Gunners?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Kumara; 2. Cape; 3. Valedictory; 4. Perquisites; 5. John Lennon; 6. Beer; 7. The Isle of Man TT motorcycle race; 8. Vixen; 9. The Caribbean; 10. Arsenal.