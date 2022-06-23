- What 1982 fantasy movie featured creatures called Gelflings and Skeksis?
- What inner suburb of London gave its name to a style of boot and a type of bun?
- Freddie Barkis, Betsey Trotwood and Clara Peggotty were characters in which Charles Dickens' novel?
- What city’s airport is located near a rural township called Momona?
- In which decade were Sigourney Weaver, Billy Joel and Meryl Streep born?
- Their first names were Richard and Oscar and they wrote musicals. What were their surnames?
- What dish has a Spanish name meaning “chili with meat”?
- In what card game are players designated as North, South, East and West?
- The British call them crisps. What is the New Zealand term?
- Amy Satterthwaite has represented NZ 256 times in what sport?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Dark Crystal; 2. Chelsea; 3. David Copperfield; 4. Dunedin’s; 5. The 1940s; 6. Rodgers and Hammerstein; 7. Chili con carne; 8. Contract bridge; 9. Chippies or potato chips; 10. Cricket.