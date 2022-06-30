- What is the name of a popular web-based game in which players have six chances to guess a five-letter word?
- What word can precede cheese, ribbon and blood?
- Which New Zealand city has a major suburb whose name and street names are associated with Captain James Cook?
- What type of scissors produces a zig-zag pattern instead of a straight edge?
- What does the letter I stand for in the initials of the government department known as MBIE?
- In Italy, who or what is the Camorra?
- What 95-year-old crooner recorded a Grammy Award-winning 2021 album with Lady Gaga?
- Simnel cake is traditionally made at what time of year?
- In Japan, what are the Asahi Shimbun, the Yomiuri Shimbun and the Mainichi Shimbun?
- What is the term for an interstellar cloud of dust and gas?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Wordle; 2. Blue; 3. Porirua (the suburb is Whitby); 4. Pinking shears; 5. Innovation; 6. A criminal organisation; 7. Tony Bennett; 8. Easter; 9. Newspapers; 10. Nebula.