  1. What is the name of a popular web-based game in which players have six chances to guess a five-letter word?
  2. What word can precede cheese, ribbon and blood?
  3. Which New Zealand city has a major suburb whose name and street names are associated with Captain James Cook?
  4. What type of scissors produces a zig-zag pattern instead of a straight edge?
  5. What does the letter I stand for in the initials of the government department known as MBIE?
  6. In Italy, who or what is the Camorra?
  7. What 95-year-old crooner recorded a Grammy Award-winning 2021 album with Lady Gaga?
  8. Simnel cake is traditionally made at what time of year?
  9. In Japan, what are the Asahi Shimbun, the Yomiuri Shimbun and the Mainichi Shimbun?
  10. What is the term for an interstellar cloud of dust and gas?

 













ANSWERS: 1. Wordle; 2. Blue; 3. Porirua (the suburb is Whitby); 4. Pinking shears; 5. Innovation; 6. A criminal organisation; 7. Tony Bennett; 8. Easter; 9. Newspapers; 10. Nebula.